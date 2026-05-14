Grammy announces date for 2027 nominations awards

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2027 Grammy Awards are set to air live on ABC from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.
The news was revealed Tuesday (May 12) during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City. Nominations will be announced on Monday, Nov. 16.
This will mark the first time the Grammys have aired on ABC since 1972. The move to ABC, Hulu and Disney+ was first announced in October 2024.
“The Grammys are all about celebrating the music that moves the world, and this moment is built on exactly that,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, who is now also identified as the CEO of the Grammys.
“This is an exciting time for us as an organisation — a new home and a bold new chapter for the Grammy Awards. We’re just getting started, and the best is yet to come.”
The first two live Grammy telecasts in 1971 and 1972 both aired on ABC, but the show moved to CBS in 1973, where it remained through the 2026 show that aired on Feb. 1.
The last four Grammy telecasts also streamed on Paramount+.
The show has been held at Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Centre) in all but four years since 2000. The 2003 and 2018 shows were held at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The 2021 and 2022 shows were moved because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent variants. The 2021 show was held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre; the 2022 show was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Trevor Noah hosted the last six Grammy telecasts. The Recording Academy has yet to announce the host of the 2027 show.
Here’s the full list of key dates for the 2027 Grammy Awards season:
Eligibility period: Aug. 31, 2025 – Aug. 28, 2026
Media Company Registration Period: June 25, 2026 – Aug. 14, 2026
Online Entry Period: July 7, 2026 – Aug. 21, 2026
First Round Voting: Oct. 12, 2026 – Oct. 22, 2026
Nominations Announced: Nov. 16, 2026
Final round voting: Dec. 10, 2026 – Jan. 7, 2027
2027 Grammy Awards: Feb. 7, 2027
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