South Africa secures $150 million loan from OPEC Fund

The Hillbrow Tower, an iconic tower used to identify the Johannesburg skyline, is seen as the sun rises, in Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa has secured a $150 million development policy loan from the OPEC Fund for International Development to support reforms aimed at easing infrastructure bottlenecks, its National Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury, in a statement, said that the loan agreement was the first between South Africa's government and the OPEC Fund.

"The loan will support government's ​ongoing reform programme aimed ​at unlocking infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly in the ‌energy ⁠and freight transport sectors," the statement said.

It aligns with the Treasury's financing strategy, which ​seeks to ​diversify ⁠funding sources and minimise increases in debt-service costs.

The ​Treasury said the financing ​has ⁠a six-year maturity with a two-year grace period and an ⁠interest ​rate of six-month ​Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 1.25%.





DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.