Morocco: Africa’s new standard on global stage

On a humid night in Doha, Youssef En-Nesyri outjumped Diogo Costa and delivered the header that changed African football forever. Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench and left the pitch in tears.

An African team had reached a World Cup semi-final for the first time.

That moment elevated Morocco from a romantic underdog to a continental benchmark. As of April 2026, they sit 8th in the FIFA world rankings, their highest position in history.

Yet, with less than three months until the 2026 World Cup, they made one of the boldest and riskiest decisions in modern African football: Walid Regragui, the architect of their golden era, resigned.

The federation handed the reins to Mohamed Ouahbi, a highly rated youth coach who won the U-20 World Cup in 2025.

The project continues. The man who built it has stepped away at the most delicate moment.

A System or a Personality?

Regragui’s genius was not tactical wizardry alone. He forged a clear, uncompromising identity: compact, tactically intelligent, emotionally disciplined, and ruthless on the counter-attack. Morocco stopped playing with the chaos and romance long associated with African football and started playing like a team that belonged at the top table.

His other masterstroke was cultural. He integrated diaspora stars Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat, Yassine Bounou, and Youssef En-Nesyri not as mercenaries, but as genuine believers in the Moroccan project. They weren’t just playing for Morocco. They were Moroccans.

Regragui’s system was built on a compact 4-1-4-1 (often shifting into a 4-3-3 or 5-4-1 depending on the opponent). The team defended in a disciplined mid-to-low block, with Sofyan Amrabat acting as the midfield anchor, shielding the defence.

This structure made Morocco extremely difficult to break down. In the 2022 World Cup, Morocco conceded just 2 goals in 7 matches (one of the best defensive records of the tournament).

They kept clean sheets against Belgium, Spain (in 120 minutes), and Portugal. This defensive solidity continued: At the 2025 AFCON on home soil, they conceded only 1 goal in the entire tournament before the final and recorded five clean sheets.

The Gamble

Promoting Mohamed Ouahbi is a high-stakes but calculated decision rooted in continuity and long-term vision.

Ouahbi’s teams are known for a pragmatic, vertically compact style. With the U-20 side, he favoured a 4-2-3-1 formation that emphasized strong midfield control, defensive organization, quick, purposeful transitions, and high-pressure to win the ball in advanced areas.

He blends technical quality with tactical discipline, integrating young talents into a structured framework rather than relying on open, high-possession football.

He is not a radical departure from Regragui. Instead, he represents a natural evolution: someone who knows the system intimately and can add more attacking dynamism and verticality while preserving the defensive steel that defined Morocco’s rise.

That said, this remains a bold gamble. While Ouahbi has deep knowledge of the Moroccan project, this is his first senior national team job at the highest level of pressure, with less than three months to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

He must maintain Regragui’s proven structure while injecting the “new energy” his predecessor felt was needed.

The Calculated Gamble: Why the FRMF Turned to Ouahbi

Proven Elite Results: Winning the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup (beating Argentina in the final) was historic.

1. System Knowledge: He has worked within the same philosophy and understands the player pipeline intimately.

2. Youth Development Expertise: Morocco’s senior squad is already one of the youngest in world football (average age ~25.2). Lekjaa sees Ouahbi as the ideal coach to accelerate the integration of the next generation.

3. Cultural Continuity: He deeply understands the Moroccan project — successfully blending diaspora talent with local identity.

This is not a sentimental promotion. It is a strategic handoff designed to protect the system while injecting fresh ideas.

The central question heading into the 2026 World Cup remains brutally simple: Was Morocco’s rise the product of a sustainable system, or was it heavily dependent on one exceptional coach’s leadership?

The Youth Pipeline – Building for the Future

One of Morocco’s biggest strengths is the deliberate investment in youth development. Mohamed Ouahbi, the new senior coach, previously led the U-20 team to victory at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, beating Argentina in the final. This pipeline is already feeding the senior team.

Morocco currently boasts one of the youngest squads in world football (average age around 25.2). The federation has also successfully recruited several dual-national talents from European youth systems (Ajax, PSV, Genk, etc.), further strengthening depth.

This combination of experienced stars and hungry young talents gives Ouahbi a strong foundation as he takes over.

A New Standard for Africa

Whatever the outcome this summer, Morocco has already achieved something lasting. They shifted the global perception of African football from occasional brilliance and heroic failures to something far more ambitious: tactical maturity, institutional planning, and cultural intelligence.

They changed the question from “Can Africa surprise the world?” to “How do we build and sustain what Morocco has built?”

The Verdict Awaits

Morocco will enter the 2026 World Cup among Africa’s top favourites, carrying heavy expectations.

The romance is gone.

The pressure is now permanent.

Whether Mohamed Ouahbi’s appointment proves inspired or disruptive will not only define their tournament but also reveal whether Morocco’s golden era was a brilliant but fleeting chapter or the beginning of a genuine new power in world football.

Morocco has shown Africa what is possible when talent, identity, planning, and patience truly align. They are no longer the exception.

They are the new standard.

The only question left is whether they can remain that standard.



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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.