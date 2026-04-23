Africa

Austria backs UN Resolution 2797, supports ‘genuine autonomy’ under Moroccan sovereignty for Sahara

Source: MAP  
  23 April 2026 11:45am
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Austria has expressed support for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797 (2025), endorsing the view that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution” to the long-standing dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was outlined in a joint communiqué issued after a meeting in Vienna between Austria’s Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, who is on a working visit to Austria.

The communiqué said Austria welcomed the adoption of Resolution 2797, which it noted fully supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to “facilitate and conduct negotiations, taking as a basis Morocco’s autonomy plan proposal, with a view to achieving a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable resolution” to the regional dispute.

Austria also acknowledged Morocco’s openness in further clarifying its autonomy proposal.

In the communiqué, Austria “welcomed Morocco’s willingness to explain what shape a genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty would take.”

The statement adds to growing international backing for Morocco’s autonomy initiative, which has gained renewed diplomatic momentum following the adoption of Resolution 2797 on October 31, 2025.

The Austrian position is being viewed as part of a broader shift in international support towards a negotiated settlement based on autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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