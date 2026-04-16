Ghana receives 2,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer from Morocco to support food security drive

The Kingdom of Morocco has donated 2,000 metric tonnes of Fertilizer to Ghana to support the country’s efforts to boost agricultural productivity and strengthen food security under the government’s flagship Feed Ghana initiative.

The donation, which is the second in a series, was formally handed over at a brief ceremony in Accra.

It demonstrates the deepening bilateral relations between Ghana and Morocco and their shared commitment to advancing agricultural resilience across Africa.

Ghana and Morocco have, in recent years, strengthened bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, with agriculture emerging as a central pillar of collaboration.

Morocco, home to one of the world’s largest phosphate reserves, is a leading producer of Fertilizers and has positioned itself as a key partner for African countries seeking to enhance agricultural productivity.

Ghana, on the other hand, continues to pursue policies aimed at achieving food self-sufficiency and reducing import dependency, particularly in the face of global supply chain disruptions and rising commodity prices.

The Feed Ghana initiative forms part of broader government efforts to modernise the agricultural sector through investments in inputs, infrastructure, and value chain development.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, who received the consignment on behalf of the Government of Ghana, described the gesture as timely and impactful, particularly amid rising global Fertilizer prices and supply challenges.

“It gives me great pleasure to receive this donation of 2,000 metric tonnes of Fertilizer from the Kingdom of Morocco. On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana, we convey our deepest appreciation for this kind gesture,” he said.

He noted that the donation formed part of a broader strategic partnership between the two countries, which had expanded significantly in recent years to cover agriculture, trade, tourism, and sports development.

Mr Ablakwa recalled that during a working visit to Morocco last year, discussions with his Moroccan counterpart focused on leveraging Morocco’s expertise in Fertilizer production and agricultural research to support Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda.

“Morocco has a comparative advantage in Fertilizer production, with the capacity, know-how and advanced scientific research. Following that engagement, technical teams were dispatched to Ghana, leading to strong cooperation with our Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research,” he said.

He disclosed that beyond donations, Ghana was collaborating with Morocco to establish a Fertilizer manufacturing plant locally, aimed at building long-term capacity and reducing reliance on imports.

The Foreign Affairs Minister highlighted other areas of cooperation, including visa waivers between the two countries, which he said had led to a significant increase in travel for business and tourism.

According to him, Ghana’s renewed focus on agriculture was driven by the need to reduce the country’s food import bill, which stood at approximately $3 billion in 2024.

“President Mahama has made it clear that we must build our own capacity. Ghana is blessed with fertile lands, favourable weather conditions, and hardworking farmers. Through the Feed Ghana programme, we are investing in irrigation, improved seedlings, and initiatives such as poultry development to enhance production,” he said.

He added that the Fertilizer donation would be distributed directly to farmers across the country, through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, following the same transparent mechanism used for the first consignment.

Mr Ablakwa added that the support from Morocco had come at a critical time when global Fertilizer supply chains were under strain due to geopolitical tensions and logistical disruptions, particularly around key shipping routes.

“Fertilizer is not easy to come by these days, and prices have gone up significantly. But at a time when many countries are struggling, Morocco has demonstrated true friendship by making this available to Ghana,” he said.

Ms Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, said the donation reflected Morocco’s unwavering commitment to promoting food security and agricultural resilience on the continent.

She said the initiative also symbolised the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

“This significant contribution underscores Morocco’s firm resolve to support Ghana in enhancing agricultural productivity, strengthening the resilience of its farming sector, and addressing the challenges posed by climate change and global market fluctuations,” she said.

The Ambassador commended Ghanaian authorities for their continued prioritisation of agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and national development.

She also acknowledged the role of OCP Ghana in facilitating the donation and supporting farmers through training programmes, financing initiatives, and the development of a national soil fertility map.

Ambasador Quaadil said such strategic partnerships with Ghana were expected to play a critical role in ensuring sustainable food systems.

OCP Ghana, a subsidiary of the OCP Group (Office Chérifien des Phosphates), played a key role in facilitating the Fertilizer donation, while also supporting farmers through training programmes, financing initiatives, and efforts to develop a national soil fertility map.

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