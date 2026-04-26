Switzerland backs Morocco’s autonomy plan as ‘most credible’ path to resolve Sahara dispute

Audio By Carbonatix
Switzerland has thrown its support behind Morocco’s autonomy proposal for the Western Sahara, describing it as the “most serious, credible, and pragmatic” basis for resolving the long-running dispute.
The position was outlined in a joint communication issued after talks between Ignazio Cassis, Vice-President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of Foreign Affairs, and Nasser Bourita, who is on a working visit to Bern.
According to the statement released on Friday, April 24, Switzerland said it “considers the autonomy initiative” proposed by Morocco as the most viable framework for a political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.
Bern also welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, noting that “genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty could constitute a most feasible solution.”
The Swiss government further reaffirmed its support for the central role of the United Nations in facilitating a resolution to the conflict, as well as for the ongoing efforts of the Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy.
Switzerland’s stance adds to a growing number of countries backing Morocco’s autonomy plan, which Rabat has consistently promoted as a realistic and lasting solution to the decades-old regional dispute over the Sahara.
The renewed support is seen as part of increasing international momentum behind Morocco’s position on the issue, driven by diplomatic efforts to consolidate recognition of its sovereignty while advancing the autonomy initiative as a compromise solution.
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