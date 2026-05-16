Abu Trica released after meeting bail conditions

Abu Trica is accused of romance scams dating back to 2023

Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, a suspect indicted for his alleged involvement in romance scams and money laundering, was released from custody on Friday, 15 May 2026, after successfully meeting the stringent bail conditions set by the High Court.

His release marks a significant development in the legal saga that has captivated the Ghanaian public since his arrest in late 2025.

He was granted bail in the sum of GH₵30 million with two sureties in April 2026.

Abu Trica was apprehended on 11 December 2025 in a high-stakes joint operation between Ghanaian security agencies and United States law enforcement. The unsealed indictment against him reads like a digital age thriller; authorities allege he was a key figure in an international cybercrime syndicate that defrauded elderly Americans of more than $8 million.

Investigators claim the group utilised sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to craft deceptive online profiles. These "digital ghosts" were used to build deep emotional trust with victims through romance scams before soliciting massive sums of money under various pretexts.

The road to Friday’s release was paved with multiple failed attempts by the defence team to secure bail. Abu Trica currently faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy—offences that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in a US federal prison.

A major turning point in the defence’s strategy occurred when two other individuals initially linked to the case, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, were cleared by prosecutors due to a lack of evidence.

Before his arrest, Abu Trica was a fixture on Ghanaian social media, frequently showcasing a lavish lifestyle characterised by expensive vehicles and high-end real estate. While his supporters have viewed his success as the result of his business acumen, the prosecution maintains that this wealth was built on the proceeds of cyber fraud.

The case has divided public opinion, sparking intense debate among celebrities and influencers regarding the balance between "due process" and the international fight against cybercrime.

Legal analysts are quick to point out that Friday's release does not signal the end of the road. Abu Trica remains subject to strict reporting requirements and potential travel restrictions as the extradition request from US authorities remains on the table.

The High Court's decision essentially allows the defence to fight the extradition process from outside the confines of a cell.

As the AI-romance scam case moves into its next phase, all eyes will be on whether the Ghanaian courts will ultimately greenlight his transfer to stand trial in the United States.

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