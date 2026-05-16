Football

Black Queens’ Mary Amponsah donates to lower division side Blacoe Soccer Queens

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  16 May 2026 7:34am
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Ghana international Mary Amponsah donated to women's Division One League side Blacoe Soccer Queens during the week.

Amponsah presented essentials to the Sefwi Debiso-based club as they compete in the Ghana Football Association's Regional Championship at the Tuba Astro Turf.

The forward, who currently plies her trade in the Chinese topflight, donated packs of water and bottled drinks to the players and the technical team.

The donation initiative from Amponsah was to motivate the club, which is based in the hometown of the forward, as they chase promotion to the 2026/27 Women's Premier League.

The donation was also a morale booster for the club as they went on to seal a 2-1 victory over Adidome United Ladies in their opening game.

Amponsah is currently recovering from a recent injury, which has kept her out of action for the last few weeks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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