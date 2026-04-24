Ghana Swimming boosted as coach Amponsah gains global expertise in Switzerland

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana Swimming Association is set to benefit from a major boost after coach Desmond Amponsah completed the 16th edition of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP), graduating in Lausanne at the premises of the International Olympic Committee.
The final module of the programme, held from April 18 to 23, marked the culmination of a four-part coaching course designed to develop high-performance coaching and leadership skills across different sporting disciplines.
The ICECP is organised by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee in partnership with the University of Delaware, with support from Olympic Solidarity, a department of the IOC focused on athlete and coach development worldwide.
Amponsah is a Swimming Coach with Ghana Bluefins whose scholarship was facilitated by the Ghana Swimming Association via the Ghana Olympic Committee.
His graduation represents a significant step for swimming development in Ghana, particularly as he continues to lead initiatives aimed at improving grassroots coaching structures.
Amponsah is the driving force behind the Ghana Swimming Pathway project, an initiative that began with a series of educational workshops designed to introduce local coaches to the principles of Long-Term Athlete Development and physical literacy.
His exposure to international coaching standards through the ICECP is expected to further strengthen these efforts, as Ghana Swimming continues to build a more structured and sustainable pathway for athlete development.
The ICECP remains one of the most respected global coaching programmes, bringing together participants from across the world to share knowledge, experiences and best practices in sport.
Latest Stories
-
Lack of political will fuels illegal mining crisis – Awula Serwah
12 minutes
-
Firefighters save 18 rooms in swift response to Dansoman blaze
16 minutes
-
Illegal mining fight not aggressive enough – Prof Boadi
46 minutes
-
Kenyan leader sparks uproar after mocking Nigerians’ spoken English
48 minutes
-
Conviction of party officials in galamsey cases will deter illegal mining – Appiah-Danquah
49 minutes
-
Ghana Swimming boosted as coach Amponsah gains global expertise in Switzerland
54 minutes
-
Direct Warning: When the foreigners are gone, who’s next? South Africa’s Xenophobia is a gun pointed inward
1 hour
-
Betrayal of brotherhood: How xenophobia in South Africa is burning the bridges of African solidarity
1 hour
-
Akosombo Substation fire under control, technical assessment ongoing – Energy Ministry
1 hour
-
Two dead, one in critical condition after galamsey pit collapse at Assin North
1 hour
-
Ghana’s education system is in crisis – Bekwai MP
1 hour
-
Pitso Mosimane explains hesitation over short-term Black Stars proposal
2 hours
-
South Africa must do better — Dr Oduro-Antwi condemns attacks on Ghanaians
2 hours
-
Akosombo substation fire cuts about 1,000MW from national supply – Energy Ministry
2 hours
-
“We’ll treat him as a politician next time” — Free Zones CEO warns Pentecost Chair Apostle Nyamekye over galamsey comments
2 hours