Ghana Swimming boosted as coach Amponsah gains global expertise in Switzerland

Desmond Amponsah graduates in Lausanne to boost Ghana Swimming Association

Ghana Swimming Association is set to benefit from a major boost after coach Desmond Amponsah completed the 16th edition of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Program (ICECP), graduating in Lausanne at the premises of the International Olympic Committee.

The final module of the programme, held from April 18 to 23, marked the culmination of a four-part coaching course designed to develop high-performance coaching and leadership skills across different sporting disciplines.

The ICECP is organised by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee in partnership with the University of Delaware, with support from Olympic Solidarity, a department of the IOC focused on athlete and coach development worldwide.

Amponsah is a Swimming Coach with Ghana Bluefins whose scholarship was facilitated by the Ghana Swimming Association via the Ghana Olympic Committee.

His graduation represents a significant step for swimming development in Ghana, particularly as he continues to lead initiatives aimed at improving grassroots coaching structures.

Amponsah is the driving force behind the Ghana Swimming Pathway project, an initiative that began with a series of educational workshops designed to introduce local coaches to the principles of Long-Term Athlete Development and physical literacy.

His exposure to international coaching standards through the ICECP is expected to further strengthen these efforts, as Ghana Swimming continues to build a more structured and sustainable pathway for athlete development.

The ICECP remains one of the most respected global coaching programmes, bringing together participants from across the world to share knowledge, experiences and best practices in sport.

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