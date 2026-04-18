AFCON: Morocco releases Senegal fans after sentences served

Audio By Carbonatix
Morocco on Saturday released three Senegalese fans from jail after they completed a three-month prison sentence for participating in the violence that broke out during the Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat, an AFP journalist saw.
The trio left Al Arjat 2 prison, northeast of Rabat, in a police vehicle to go to a police station before being released.
Upon leaving the police station, the three smiling Senegalese fans were greeted by members of the Senegalese embassy.
One said to AFP, “dima Maroc, dima Maghrib” (“long live Morocco”).
Senegalese defence lawyer Patrick Kabou thanked “diplomatic and consular representation for their efforts” in a post on X.
On the eve of the trio’s release, he asked that the public “support them and, above all, help them come to terms with the initial shock of leaving prison”.
In connection with the same case, 15 other Senegalese fans remain incarcerated after receiving sentences ranging from six months to one year and which were upheld on appeal on Monday.
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