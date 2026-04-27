Why Accra’s newest book club isn’t where you’d expect

There is an unspoken geography to culture in Accra. If you want to attend a literary evening, a photography exhibition, or a film screening, the odds are good that it will be held in Osu, Cantonments, or East Legon.

These are fine neighbourhoods.

They have good coffee shops and regular spaces for people who love books, art, or simply the company of curious neighbours, and the kind of foot traffic that makes event organisers feel confident.

Achimota, Tantra Hills to be specific, is somewhere else.

Quieter. More residential. The kind of place people come home to.

Which is precisely why Osam and Adzo chose it.

The two founders of Accra Culture & Co, a newsletter and social media project that tracks the city's artists, writers, cultural gatherings, and photographers, held the first session of a new book club there this week at Baker's Choice in Tantra Hills, a neighbourhood eatery whose warm, unhurried atmosphere turned out to be the perfect setting for a first chapter.

It was a small gathering by any measure. But in a city where cultural infrastructure tends to follow money and real estate, even a small gathering in the right place can carry an argument.

"Most of the literary and cultural events we know of cluster in the same handful of neighbourhoods," Osam and Adzo said, naming Osu, Cantonments, and East Legon as the familiar circuit. "We wanted something where we actually live."

Accra Culture & Co draws its philosophy from the slow movement, the intellectual tradition that produced Slow Food and Slow Journalism as a rejoinder to the pace of modern life. The book club fits that ethos. No required reading list. No pressure to have read the right things or hold polished opinions. The door is open to committed readers and to those who have simply fallen out of the habit and want a reason to return.

"We wanted somewhere welcoming, whether you read several books a week or whether you've fallen out of the reading habit and want to pick it back up," they said. "Low pressure."

Accessibility, they say, has always shaped how they work.

Most of Accra's book clubs and reading circles, they note, draw from the same corners of the city, leaving large stretches without anything regular for people who love books or simply want the company of curious neighbours.

Organising in their own neighbourhood rather than the usual cultural corridors is a direct response to that.

What they are building is, by their own account, deliberately small.

The goal for the first six months is not scale but consistency, fifteen or twenty people returning regularly, building the kind of familiarity that only repetition produces.

"You see the same faces, you start to remember little things they said last time, you watch what they're reading shift over months," they said.

In an era when success is measured in reach and follower counts, Osam and Adzo are measuring it in returning faces.

A year from now, they say, success would look like that group still meeting. Nothing more complicated than that.

But the ambition of the project extends beyond Achimota.

The two are explicit that they hope what they are doing becomes a template that unsettles the assumption that certain neighbourhoods are simply not the kind of place where this sort of thing happens.

They have offered to support others who want to start similar gatherings elsewhere in the city, whether that takes the form of a book club, a film circle, a photography group, or something else entirely.

"We don't want to be the only ones doing this kind of work," they said, adding that they are willing to amplify new initiatives through their newsletter, Instagram, and other social channels, and help connect organisers with interested people in their communities.

The first meeting ended, as good first meetings do, with the feeling that something had quietly begun. The books were almost beside the point. What mattered was that people who live in the same neighbourhood had sat down together, talked, and agreed to come back.

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