Lamisi to launch ‘Let Us Clap’ album on 25th April in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian Afro-pop artist Lamisi will launch her new album, Let Us Clap, on Saturday 25th April 2026 at The Ghana Club on Riviera Drive, off the John Evans Atta Mills Highway in Accra.
The exclusively private event is expected to deliver a powerful night of music, culture and purpose, featuring thrilling performances and captivating stories behind the album. Beyond the entertainment, the launch doubles as a concert for a cause, with proceeds earmarked to provide reusable sanitary pads for young girls in the North East Region through the Lamisi Fata Foundation.
The nine-track Let Us Clap album celebrates women’s clapping traditions from northern Ghana while championing female empowerment and social change. It reimagines traditional music by drawing from the intersection of ancient organic grooves and studio-generated electronics, alongside age-old clapping patterns and heavily vocoded vocals. Throughout the album, tempos shift and build, creating a dialogue between past and present.
Songs on the album include “Painkiller”, “No Orgasm in Heaven”, “Come”, “Nisaal”, “Tumsum”, “Unity”, “AGOL” and “Zane Ya Kinkin”.
The Real World Records signee is set to take audiences on a vibrant journey through live music, dance and storytelling, delivering a culturally rooted performance marked by energy, authenticity and community spirit. The night will feature a lineup of artists and creatives, all contributing to a meaningful cause.
Without doubt, good music moves the soul in a way like no other. It offers comfort in moments of sadness or anger, lifts the spirit, and adds colour to life’s brighter moments. Lamisi’s upcoming launch aims to do just that, while making a tangible impact beyond the stage.
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