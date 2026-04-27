Cooperatives and stakeholders unite in major beach cleanup and coastal restoration in Accra

A monumental stride towards reclaiming Accra’s vital coastline has been achieved through a groundbreaking, large-scale beach clean-up and coastal restoration initiative along the Chorkor Chemuena–Lante Maamli stretch.

This ambitious, multi-phased, year-long operation, which ran from 21 to 25 April 2026, has tackled more than four decades of accumulated waste, marking a pivotal moment in the drive to restore Accra’s environmental health. The project is being undertaken under the auspices of Mayekoo.

The initiative masterfully combined intensive mechanised clearing with coordinated community action to address the deeply entrenched waste challenge. From 21 to 24 April, a formidable fleet of excavators, backhoes and tipper trucks worked tirelessly, excavating and removing vast quantities of deeply embedded waste that had long marred the coastline.

This was followed on 25 April by a volunteer-led clean-up exercise, which drew an outpouring of residents, community groups and organisations directly into the restoration effort, transforming the shoreline into a vibrant hub of environmental stewardship.

This intervention stands as one of the most significant beach clean-up efforts ever undertaken in Ghana. It represents a crucial step towards revitalising one of Accra’s most critically impacted coastal stretches, restoring its ecological balance and reaffirming its value to the community.

A formidable coalition of corporate and institutional partners underscored the scale and importance of this endeavour. The Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations (GRCCR), under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, John Aggrey, and Head of Business Development and Innovations, Madam Ziona Ayorkor Holm, was a key player, contributing significantly to the momentum of the operation.

They stood shoulder-to-shoulder with pivotal supporters including Clifton Homes, Reiss & Co, the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE), and Ecozoil. The combined strength and resources of these partners were instrumental in driving logistics, facilitating efficient waste recovery, and enabling the immense operational scale required on the ground.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has been a crucial collaborator, working hand-in-hand with Mayekoo to ensure both the smooth implementation of the project and its long-term sustainability. The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, personally visited the site at the commencement of operations, offering his strong endorsement and pledging the AMA's support to replicate this impactful model across additional coastal locations within the capital.

Adding national weight to the initiative, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, also engaged directly with the project on-site, drawing further national attention to the urgent and critical need for improved urban coastal sanitation and comprehensive environmental restoration.

Robert Mills-Lamptey, Partnerships and Programmes Lead at Mayekoo, articulated the profound significance of the undertaking. "The sheer scale of waste along this stretch of coastline is a stark reflection of years of neglect and unmanaged disposal," he stated. "This cleanup is about so much more than just removing what has accumulated over time. It is fundamentally about restoring dignity to the communities who live and depend on these shores, about dramatically improving environmental conditions for all, and most importantly, it is a powerful demonstration of what is truly possible when public, private, and community partners unite with a shared vision and purpose."

The Chorkor coastline holds immense importance for local livelihoods, particularly for the numerous fishing communities that call the area home. Beyond its economic significance, it possesses broader ecological value and untapped tourism potential.

The ongoing cleanup is not only improving environmental conditions and significantly reducing the health risks associated with long-term waste accumulation, but is also beginning to reopen sections of the beach that have remained inaccessible and unusable for years.

Early indications from the intensive mechanized clearing phase are highly encouraging, with substantial volumes of waste already removed and operations continuing with sustained momentum. The innovative model being deployed seamlessly integrates heavy-duty clearing operations with active community participation and a forward-thinking strategy for sustained maintenance.

This integrated approach is designed to create a robust foundation for lasting impact that extends well beyond the initial cleanup period, fostering a culture of continuous care and responsibility.

Notably, this critical environmental endeavour aligns perfectly with the observance of World Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22. The Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations has a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, actively aligning itself with projects and community activities that promote environmental awareness, champion sustainability, and take decisive action towards the adaptation and mitigation of climate change and pollution. This historic cleanup serves as a powerful testament to that ongoing commitment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.