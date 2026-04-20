Fire guts South Industrial Area warehouse in Accra; no casualties reported

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak has destroyed parts of a warehouse located at the South Industrial Area in Accra, although no injuries or fatalities were recorded.
The incident occurred on Saturday, April 18, involving the top floor of a one-storey warehouse owned by Believe in God Company, a business engaged in the sale of plastic disposable products.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the fire was reported at about 6:10 pm, prompting a rapid response from personnel at the Industrial Area Fire Station, who arrived at the scene within six minutes of the alert.
The Service indicated that reinforcements were subsequently deployed from several fire stations, including the National Headquarters, Accra City, Trade Fair and Madina, while a turn-table ladder from Tema was also brought in to support firefighting efforts.
The fire was eventually contained at 10:23 pm, brought under control at 11:28 pm, and fully extinguished by 11:47 pm.
Although a quantity of plastic disposable materials was destroyed and the upper floor of the warehouse suffered significant damage, firefighters were able to save the ground floor, adjacent shops and nearby buildings from being affected. The GNFS has begun investigations to determine the cause of the blaze.
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