Dr Bawumia confers with EU Ambassadors in Accra

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, earlier today, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, engaged in a high-level breakfast meeting with European Union Ambassadors in Accra.

The meeting, hosted at the residence of the Italian Ambassador, brought together Heads of Mission from ten EU member states: Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malta, alongside a delegation from the European Union.

Discussions were constructive and forward-looking, focusing on shared priorities, including regional security, deepening economic cooperation, and expanding investment opportunities in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions, advancing sustainable economic growth, and promoting inclusive social development.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Hon Peter Mac Manu and Ambassador Dr Emmanuel Enos.

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