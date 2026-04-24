TMPC shuts down unlicensed facilities in Accra crackdown

Audio By Carbonatix
The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has closed down about eight facilities in Accra following a 15-day enforcement operation targeting unlicensed practitioners in alternative medicine and wellness services.
The exercise, which covered naturopathy, homoeopathy, chiropractic care, massage centres, herbal shops and organic product outlets, has so far seen more than 500 facilities inspected. Several operators were issued notices for failing to meet regulatory requirements.
Authorities say that, in addition to the recent closures, the Council has this year shut down about eight herbal shops and six spas in the capital for operating without the necessary licences.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, April 23, the Head of Compliance at TMPC, Michael Lawson, confirmed the scale of the enforcement exercise. “So far since we started, we have closed about eight facilities,” he said.
He indicated that the operation would be expanded to other parts of the country to strengthen oversight, improve public safety and restore confidence in traditional and alternative healthcare services.
Mr Lawson stressed that the crackdown is intended to ensure that only qualified and licensed practitioners are allowed to operate, urging the public to remain vigilant when seeking such services.
“The public needs to check some of these places when you seek such services if they have licences,” he added.
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