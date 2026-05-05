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REGSEC, Tema West Assembly begin 3-day demolition of illegal structures at Sakumo Ramsar site today

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  5 May 2026 7:50am
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A joint operation by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Tema West Municipal Assembly has commenced a three-day demolition exercise targeting illegal structures within the Golf Course enclave of the Sakumo Ramsar Site.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, May 5, forms part of intensified efforts to restore natural watercourses and reduce flooding risks as the rainy season sets in.

Authorities say widespread encroachment along key drainage channels has significantly obstructed water flow, contributing to worsening flood conditions in surrounding communities.

Officials emphasised that the operation is not a one-off intervention but part of sustained enforcement measures to protect the environmentally sensitive Ramsar site.

Despite previous warnings, notices, and earlier demolitions, illegal developments have persisted, prompting what authorities describe as a more decisive and coordinated response.

The Sakumo Ramsar Site, which holds international ecological importance, has come under increasing pressure from human activity, particularly unauthorised construction.

Authorities have cautioned that continued disregard for planning regulations poses a serious threat to both the environment and public safety, especially in light of rising flood risks.

Security personnel have been deployed to maintain order during the exercise, while affected individuals are being urged to cooperate fully with officials to ensure a smooth operation.

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