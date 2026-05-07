Thirty years, one road, and a minister who stopped to listen

Source: Rafiq Salam  
  7 May 2026 7:21pm
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For three decades, the Han-Tumu Road has been a fixture in every government budget. For three decades, it has remained broken.

Not anymore. When Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza arrived in the Sissala enclave on Tuesday, he didn’t just bring promises. He brought bulldozers.

Joynews Upper West regional correspondent Rafiq Salam reports that, for the first time in years, commuters along the Han-Nandow-Waala stretch are driving without cursing.

Ask anyone in Sissala East about the Han-Nandow-Waala stretch and you’ll get the same answer: frustration.

For six years, that section has been the face of government neglect. A cratered track that swallowed tyres, delayed farm produce, and became the go-to complaint at every durbar

The stretch, along with the Jeffisi-to-Tumu section, had become a symbol of empty pledges until now.

Part of the road has finally been rehabilitated, and the tension in the air has noticeably eased. Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive Yakubu Adamu Cadet didn’t hide his relief.

The Sissala East Mayor, however, raised some genuine concerns regarding the dual-carriageway road projects.

MP for Sissala East, Mohammed Issa Battaglia, was equally effusive, singling out Mawums Ghana Limited for the quality of work on their section.

But the tour wasn’t just about inspection. It is also about listening to the people.

The minister’s convoy was met by a large crowd of chiefs and enthusiastic youth in Tumu, led by the landlord of Tumu, Jentina Tommy Luriwie Kanton.

They came not only to say thank you but also to raise concerns, particularly about the proposed dual carriageway project.

Mr. Agbodza listened, then responded with context. He pointed to the area’s proximity to Burkina Faso and stressed the road’s role in cross-border trade and security.

Throughout the visit, one theme was clear: the “Big Push” isn’t a slogan. It’s a standard. It’s more than an inspection. It’s accountability.

Big Push is not for holiday contractors. Delivery must be on time, and it must be quality.

For the Sissala people, that message landed. After 30 years of waiting, the road is finally pushing back and in the right direction.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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