“No region is a punishment ground” — Minority condemns Ocloo’s remarks

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has condemned comments by Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo suggesting that public officials could be transferred to northern Ghana as a form of punishment, warning that such rhetoric undermines national unity.

In a statement issued on May 6, 2026, the Caucus described the remarks as “deeply concerning” and stressed the need to uphold national dignity and fairness.

“Let it be stated plainly: no part of the country is a disciplinary outpost. No region is a symbol of exile. Ghana is one sovereign whole, equal in dignity, equal in worth, and equal in promise,” the statement said.

The controversy stems from comments made by the Minister on May 5 during a demolition exercise, where she warned that officials who issue permits for illegal structures could face sanctions, including transfers to the north.

The remarks have since sparked widespread backlash, with critics arguing they reinforce negative stereotypes about northern Ghana.

The Minority said the comment reflects a “politically motivated, poorly informed way of thinking” that risks deepening divisions and weakening national cohesion.

“This narrative fractures unity, breeds resentment, and undermines the collective project of nation-building,” the statement added.

The Caucus also raised concerns about the use of transfers within the public service, insisting they must be based on operational needs and professional development—not used as punitive measures outside established disciplinary procedures.

“When used as sanctions outside established disciplinary procedures, they constitute an abuse of administrative authority,” the Minority noted.

The statement, issued on behalf of the Caucus, emphasised that leadership must promote unity and uphold the dignity of all regions.

“Leadership carries the solemn duty to unify, to elevate, and to uphold the dignity of the nation… the duty of public office is to unite the nation, not to rank its regions,” it stated.

The latest criticism adds to growing pressure on the Regional Minister, who has already apologised, describing her remarks as a “genuine slip in communication.”

Earlier, Bernard Mornah, speaking on behalf of leaders from the five northern regions, called for her resignation or dismissal, while some members of the ruling National Democratic Congress have also criticised the comment.

The Minority is now urging the government to demonstrate its commitment to fairness, national unity, and equal respect for all regions through clear policies and equitable development.

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