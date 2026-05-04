Kenya death toll from floods, landslides rises to 18 people, police say

The death toll from flooding and landslides ​following heavy rains in ‌Kenya has risen to 18 people, the national police service ​said on Sunday.

Landslides were reported in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwe ⁠, and Kiambu counties in central and eastern Kenya following sustained heavy rainfall, Kenyan police said in a statement.

"The National ​Police Service has confirmed ​the loss of 18 lives as ‌a ⁠result of these incidents, underscoring the grave danger posed by the ongoing weather conditions," ​the ​police ⁠said.

The East African country is experiencing heavy downpours, ​which have also damaged ​infrastructure ⁠and displaced many people, as its March to May ⁠rain ​season reaches its ​peak.

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