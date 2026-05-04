Kenya death toll from floods, landslides rises to 18 people, police say

Audio By Carbonatix
The death toll from flooding and landslides following heavy rains in Kenya has risen to 18 people, the national police service said on Sunday.
Landslides were reported in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwe , and Kiambu counties in central and eastern Kenya following sustained heavy rainfall, Kenyan police said in a statement.
"The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents, underscoring the grave danger posed by the ongoing weather conditions," the police said.
The East African country is experiencing heavy downpours, which have also damaged infrastructure and displaced many people, as its March to May rain season reaches its peak.
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