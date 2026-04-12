Four arrested over murder of Scottish businessman in Kenya

Campbell Scott's body was found in a sack 60 miles from Nairobi last month

Four men have been arrested over the murder of a Scottish businessman whose body was found in a sack in Kenya.

Campbell Scott, 58, was found dead in Makongo Forest, about 60 miles (96.5km) from Nairobi, where he had been staying, on 24 February last year.

Detectives in Kenya said the four suspects were arrested following an intelligence-led, multi-agency operation in Ukunda, a coastal town about 16 miles (25.8 km) south of Mombasa.

The arrests came following a separate probe into a violent robbery involving an American national in Nyali near Mombasa.

Scott from Dunfermline in Fife was a senior director at the credit scoring firm FICO and had travelled to Nairobi for a conference prior to his disappearance.

He was reported missing after failing to meet colleagues to deliver a presentation at the JW Marriott Hotel in the city's Westlands area.

Scott was known to have visited the Havana nightclub the previous evening.

Kenyan police later said they believed he was taken to a property in the Pipeline district, a slum area, about 9.3 miles (15km) from his hotel.

Prosecutors believe he was held there for a period while attempts were made to extract money from his bank accounts.

His body was later discovered in a pineapple sack with his hands bound in the Makongo Forest.

A post-mortem examination proved "inconclusive," but pathologists said the injuries on his body were "too minor" to have resulted in his death.

Police initially questioned two men, a taxi driver and a nightclub waiter, believed to be among the last to see him alive.

Two men were later arrested in March last year, and one has appeared in court accused of murder.

Officers then launched an appeal to find three further suspects.

Kenyan police released photos of the four suspects

In a statement, Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the latest suspects were linked to the murder of Scott and multiple violent robberies.

They said: "An operation was conducted by DCI officers drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CR&IB) Headquarters, working jointly with their counterparts drawn from SCCIO Nyali and SCCIO Msambweni (Ukunda).

"The suspects, Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge were apprehended at Ideal Apartments, Ukunda.

"The suspects have also been forensically linked to another robbery with violence incident in Watamu, Malindi Sub-County.

"A search at the residence led to the recovery of stolen items, including an HP laptop, mobile phones, assorted foreign currencies, multiple credit cards, cheque books from various banks and PDQ [card reader] machines."

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