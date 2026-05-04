As summer opens, action movies have lost some box-office punch

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt attend the "The Devil Wears Prada 2" European premiere in London, Britain

When Hollywood's summer movie season kicks off on Friday, theatre owners will be counting on the high-heeled women of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" rather than cape-wearing superheroes to draw audiences to the cineplex.

For the past two ‌decades, the first weekend in May featured a superhero movie or other high-octane adventure on the big screen.

Walt Disney had planned to release "Avengers: Doomsday" in the slot this year. The studio said it needed more time to complete the Marvel film, and swapped in "Prada 2," a comedy starring Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The move is expected to pay off with ​a strong opening for "Prada," box office analysts said. It also coincides with a decline in box office power for action flicks, according ​to an analysis of U.S. and Canadian box office receipts by TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz.

In 2025, Creutz said, "Superman," "F1" and ⁠other action/adventure movies accounted for 35% of ticket sales from the top 100 films. That tied for the lowest share since 2010 and marked the ​third year in a row in the mid-30% range.

Disney's Marvel superhero movies and Universal's "Fast & Furious" racing films, among others, attracted large audiences to theatres in ​the 2010s. As recently as 2022, action movies accounted for 56% of domestic box office dollars, boosted by Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick."

The number of action films released in theatres has remained steady at about 25 annually for more than a decade.

Part, but not all, of the sales decline may be related to lower quality, Creutz said. But even films ​with positive reviews from critics pulled in fewer box office dollars than in years past, he said.

"It appears audiences are no longer eager to see ​even good superhero films today as they were pre-pandemic," Creutz said in a research note.

Family films, by contrast, are on the rise, as are horror films. Recent hits ‌have included "Lilo & ⁠Stitch," "Zootopia 2" and "The Super Mario Bros Movie."

Theatre owners said genre popularity is cyclical. The key to success, they said, is a wide range of movies throughout the year.

"We need more dramas and comedies," said Greg Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation, the operator of the fourth-largest theatre chain in the U.S. "They say nobody goes to dramas or comedies anymore. It's because they aren't actually making anything (in those genres) to go to."

Action movies still pull in crowds. ​Box office analysts are bullish on ​summer releases, including "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ⁠and "Star Wars" film "The Mandalorian and Grogu," as well as the delayed "Avengers: Doomsday," scheduled for December.

The last "Avengers" movie, 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," generated $2.8 billion in global ticket sales, becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

For "Prada 2," theatres are selling purse-shaped popcorn buckets, offering themed cocktails and food such as "Devil's Chocolate Mousse," and placing "fashion emergency" kiosks with mascara, lip gloss and hairbrushes in lobbies.

"Prada 2" could make a case for more genre diversity at theaters, said Shawn Robbins, director of movie analytics for ticket seller Fandango and the founder and owner of Box Office Theory.

He expects the film to bring in at least $70 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, providing a strong start to the summer season that runs through Labour Day and typically accounts for 40% of the year's box office dollars. Other analysts' projections range as high as $100 million.

"I guarantee there are a lot of people hoping it's the new normal," Robbins said, noting a desire for more films outside the action ​genre. "It doesn't have to be just one genre that launches moviegoing into a very lucrative season."

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