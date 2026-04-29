‘I did not expect it’: Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe welcomed home with jubilant celebrations

Kenyan World Marathon Record holder Sabastian Sawe (C) speaks during a press conference after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya, 29 April 2026.

Kenya's Sebastian Sawe has returned home to joyous scenes after becoming the first man to run a marathon in under two hours in competitive race conditions.

His incredible achievement at the London Marathon on Sunday is being celebrated in Kenya, where officials welcomed him home in the midst of a crush of cameras at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the capital, Nairobi.

His parents were also present to greet him, days after he achieved the holy grail of marathon running by becoming the first man to finish under two hours with an official time of 01:59:30.

"I am happy about this good day, that you came to celebrate with me, I did not expect it," Sawe told the crowd.

Sawe's parents drove six hours from their home to be there with his supporters when he landed.

The Kenya Airways plane on which Sawe flew home was given a water cannon salute upon arrival, with dancers and musicians performing.

The homecoming was a huge moment for Sawe and his family, and also for the country.

Speaking from the family home before going to the airport, Sawe's father, Simeon Sawe, said: "He used to tell me that one day, he was going to break the record. He was so determined and hopeful that he would."

"I am happy for him and all of us here. We celebrated so much, my throat still hurts from all the cheering," he added.

Sawe is expected to meet Kenya's President William Ruto.

The 31-year-old's run was more than one minute faster than the late Kelvin Kiptum's previous record of 2:00:35, which was set in 2023.

Sawe was on already on pace to defeat the record as he crossed the halfway mark in 1:00:29, and managed to run the second half of the race even faster in just 59:01.

"I am feeling good. I am so happy. It is a day to remember for me," he told the BBC after the race.

Sawe, who has won all four marathons he has entered, is already talking about his next competition in the autumn, saying he believes he can run even faster.

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