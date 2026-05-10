Julius Debrah reaffirms Ghana-China partnership

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening relations with China, describing the partnership between the two countries as one built on mutual trust, economic cooperation and growing people-to-people ties.

Representing President John Dramani Mahama at the inauguration of the newly elected 2026 executives of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, Mr Debrah said the relationship between Ghana and China had evolved beyond diplomacy and trade into a deeper partnership centred on shared development goals.

Addressing members of the Chinese community and guests at the ceremony, the Chief of Staff acknowledged the contribution of Chinese businesses and residents to Ghana’s economic growth over the years, particularly in commerce, infrastructure development and investment.

He noted that the longstanding relationship between the two countries continued to create opportunities for cooperation and cultural exchange, adding that the Chinese community had become an important part of Ghana’s development story.

“Gatherings like this remind us that the relationship between Ghana and China is not just about business or diplomacy, but also about friendship, people and shared progress,” he stated.

Mr Debrah praised the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies for what he described as its role in promoting unity and strengthening relations between the Ghanaian and Chinese communities.

He further encouraged the newly elected executives to continue building stronger partnerships that would benefit both countries through trade, investment and cultural engagement.

The event also saw the re-election of businessman Tang Hong as President of the Association, consolidating his leadership within Ghana’s Chinese community.

Touching on economic cooperation, Mr Debrah commended China’s trade policies towards African countries, particularly measures that provide tariff-free access for selected African exports into the Chinese market.

According to him, such policies reflected China’s growing support for Africa’s economic transformation and industrial expansion.

“When we look at the policies of the Chinese government allowing African countries tariff-free access to export products into China, it clearly shows how much China values and supports Africa,” he said.

The Chief of Staff also used the occasion to reiterate the Mahama administration’s industrialisation agenda, stressing that the government remained focused on adding value to Ghana’s raw materials through manufacturing and industrial growth.

He said the administration’s broader vision was to position Ghana as the industrial hub of West Africa by creating an environment that supports production, exports and investment.

“President Mahama’s vision is to make Ghana the industrial home of West Africa,” he added.

The event formed part of ongoing engagements between the government and international communities living and operating in Ghana as the administration seeks to deepen economic diplomacy and attract greater foreign investment into key sectors of the economy.

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