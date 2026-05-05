I am proud to serve under a President who demands accountability — Julius Debrah

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief of Staff, Dr Samuel Julius Debrah, says he is proud to serve under President John Dramani Mahama, describing his leadership as accountable and focused on addressing the everyday challenges of Ghanaians.
Speaking at a citizens’ engagement in Koforidua as part of the President’s “resetting tour” of the Eastern Region, Dr Debrah said President Mahama’s leadership style is directed at practical solutions to national problems.
“Whether it is rebuilding economic confidence, improving service delivery, creating opportunities for young people, or restoring trust in public institutions, the President has challenged us to confront the hard issues directly and pursue lasting solutions,” he stated.
His comments come in the wake of the unveiling of the Presidential Delivery Unit at the Office of the President, which is expected to track and assess the implementation of government promises and projects on a monthly basis.
Dr Debrah said the unit will systematically review all commitments to ensure effective implementation and delivery.
He further explained that officials from the unit will engage traditional authorities and opinion leaders to gather feedback from communities and improve responsiveness to public concerns.
“We remain on track in executing the President’s mandate and delivering meaningful progress to our people. We understand clearly that citizens are not interested in excuses. They are interested in outcomes. And that is the standard President Mahama has set for all of us,” he said.
He added that the engagement forms part of efforts to strengthen citizen participation in governance.
“This administration believes strongly that listening is leadership. That is why the President is here today — not only to speak to the people, but to hear from the people,” he stated.
Dr Debrah further encouraged citizens to engage openly with government officials, including reporting challenges and acknowledging progress in service delivery.
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