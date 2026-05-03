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Chief of Staff announces Presidential Delivery Unit to track government promises

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  3 May 2026 7:51am
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Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has revealed that a Presidential Delivery Unit has been established at the Office of the President to monitor the implementation of government projects and campaign commitments every month.

According to Mr Debrah, the unit will assess promises made by the government, track progress on their execution and ensure that appointees remain accountable for delivering results.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Koforidua, he said the initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen governance and support the administration’s broader agenda of resetting the economy and improving public sector performance.

“My duty is to ensure that every appointee under the government will work according to the wishes of the president,” he stated.

Mr Debrah explained that the Presidential Delivery Unit would regularly review reports on government targets and assess whether ministries and agencies are meeting expectations.

“At the presidency, there is an office called the Presidential Delivery Unit, and I have to ensure that every month I look at the report to see if the president was able to meet all the targets,” he added.

He further disclosed that officials from the presidency would soon begin engagements with traditional authorities and opinion leaders across the country to gather feedback on the work of government appointees within their jurisdictions.

“Soon some persons from the presidency will come to you, the traditional leaders, to enquire of you the progress of the appointees within your jurisdiction,” he said.

Mr Debrah noted that the initiative is intended to deepen accountability and ensure that government officials deliver effectively in line with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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