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Beneficiaries of Nkoko Nketenkete programme share success stories

Source: GNA  
  21 May 2026 4:10am
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Some beneficiaries of the Nkoko Nketenkete Programme have shared testimonies on how the initiative has improved their livelihoods through poultry farming and small-scale entrepreneurship.

The beneficiaries, including unemployed youth, vulnerable households, and graduates, expressed appreciation to the government for the support provided under the initiative.

Mr Daniel Adongo, a beneficiary, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the birds matured within six weeks, enabling him to make profits within a short period.

He said the programme had improved household income and also provided poultry products for family consumption.

Mr Mustafa Mawuzu, another beneficiary, said the initiative had significantly improved his poultry business and livelihood.

He encouraged Ghanaians to patronise locally produced poultry instead of imported frozen chicken, which he described as less healthy.

Mr Ivan Sosu, a graduate and beneficiary of the programme, said the initiative had provided him with an opportunity to start a small poultry business.

He noted that he was currently selling poultry products on the local market to generate income and appealed for more support to strengthen local poultry production.

Madam Evelyn Bediko also commended the programme, explaining that she involved some friends in caring for the birds, and together they were able to sell part of the stock to food vendors while keeping some for household consumption.

She appealed to the government and stakeholders to continue supporting local poultry production to reduce dependence on imported frozen chicken.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) launched the Nkoko Nketenkete initiative as part of the Feed Ghana Programme to support local poultry production and improve food security.

Mr George Batse, Tema Regional Director of Agriculture, said each selected household received 50 resilient chicks, starter feed, and technical support from agricultural extension officers.

He explained that the initiative also supported commercial poultry farmers to strengthen the local poultry supply chain and provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth and graduates.

 According to him, local authorities and municipal assemblies were monitoring the programme to ensure beneficiaries managed the birds effectively for sustainable economic returns.

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