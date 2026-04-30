Make an example of her – Ahiagbah pushes for Free Zones CEO’s Exit

The NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, has called for the removal of the CEO of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, arguing that recent developments demand a decisive response to protect democratic discourse.

Speaking on PM Express on Tuesday, he framed the controversy as part of a wider national concern about what he described as a growing “politics of insult.”

“We must have a broader conversation about politics of insult, because that’s what this is about, attacking and disrespecting someone simply because they’re expressing their views,” he said.

His comments follow an emotional public apology by the Chief of Staff, which Mr Ahiagbah said signalled the seriousness of the matter at the highest level of government.

“To the extent that the Chief of Staff himself will have to take the mic, and apologise for this in front of the President… it demonstrates how all of us Ghanaians reject the politics of insult,” he noted.

While acknowledging the apology, Mr Ahiagbah insisted it should not mark the end of the matter. Instead, he argued that stronger action is needed to deter similar future conduct.

“The next step, respectfully, I’ll appeal to the Chief of staff… is for him to consider removing [her] from a post. That is the only way we can mark this moment and say that never again will we degenerate our conversation,” he said.

According to him, the issue goes beyond individual conduct and strikes at the core of citizens’ constitutional rights to freely express their views without intimidation.

“…especially when it involves a citizen who has every right protected by this constitution to express their views on national issues, for a political operative to intimidate them… I think that recklessness must be marked,” he added.

Mr Ahiagbah stressed the importance of consequences in shaping public behaviour, warning that failure to act decisively could embolden similar actions in the future.

“There was a point in time when Ghana… rejected a certain behaviour, and somebody suffered for it. And so if I’m considering doing that tomorrow, I should know the consequences,” he said.

He further commended the Chief of Staff’s apology as unexpected but significant, describing it as reflective of his “person and his belief system.” However, he maintained that the situation requires more than remorse.

“At this point, the next necessary step he must take is to have Madam Mary Awuse removed… That will be instructive. That will be telling all Ghanaians loud and clear that the political class appreciates input from all citizens,” he argued.

Mr Ahiagbah concluded by underscoring that democratic participation must be protected regardless of status or background.

“It doesn’t matter if they are Chief Priests… or they are the bishop… but they are, first of all, a citizen whose voice must not be silenced,” he said.

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