Politics of insult is killing our democracy – Ahiagbah warns

Richard Ahiagbah

A growing culture of political hostility is eroding Ghana’s democratic gains, Director of Communications of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has warned.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, he said the country must confront what he described as a dangerous trend of verbal attacks and intolerance in public discourse.

“We must have a broader conversation about politics of insult, because that’s what this is about, attacking and disrespecting someone simply because they’re expressing their views,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of controversy involving remarks by a political figure that triggered public backlash and an emotional apology from the Chief of Staff. The incident has reignited debate about respect, free speech, and accountability within Ghana’s political space.

Mr Ahiagbah stressed that Ghana’s democracy depends on the free exchange of ideas, not intimidation.

“If we want to achieve the kind of quality governance that we want to gain from the democratic process as much as we want, then we must engage in a conversation that prioritises ideas that allow citizens to come to the arena and share their views to advance the solutions that governments supply themselves to,” he said.

Referencing the public apology, he noted its significance but insisted it must be followed by decisive action.

“To the extent that the Chief of Staff himself will have to take the mic, and apologise for this in front of the President… I think that it demonstrates how all of us Ghanaians reject the politics of insult,” he said.

However, he argued that an apology alone is not enough to deter future misconduct.

“The next step, respectfully, I’ll appeal to the Chief of staff… is for him to consider removing from a post,” he stated, adding that such action would send a clear message that misconduct has consequences.

Mr Ahiagbah warned that failure to act decisively risks normalising intimidation and suppressing citizen participation.

“That is the only way we can mark this moment and say that never again will we degenerate our conversation into an arena such as that,” he said.

He underscored the constitutional right of every Ghanaian to speak on national issues without fear.

“It doesn’t matter if they are Chief Priests of a shrine, or they are the bishop or their Reverend… they are, first of all, a citizen whose voice must not be silenced,” he said.

Calling the incident reckless, he urged leaders to set clear standards.

“There was a point in time when Ghana… rejected a certain behaviour, and somebody suffered for it. And so if I’m considering doing that tomorrow, I should know the consequences,” he said.

While commending the Chief of Staff’s apology, Mr Ahiagbah insisted that removing the official involved would be “instructive” and signal that the political class values citizen input.

“That will be telling all Ghanaians loud and clear that the political class appreciates input from all citizens,” he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.