Mahama praises Julius Debrah for loyalty, kindness at 60th birthday thanksgiving

On Sunday, April 26, President John Mahama praised Julius Debrah for his loyalty, kindness and humility, describing him as a trusted aide whose service has left a lasting impression on leadership and governance.

He said Mr Debrah’s life and public service reflected the importance of building a good name, highlighting how legacy outlived position, wealth and status.

The President gave the commendation during Mr Debrah’s 60th Birthday Thanksgiving Service held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Accra, which was also attended by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, senior government officials, the clergy, family and well-wishers.

Reflecting on his long relationship with Mr Debrah, President Mahama said he first noticed him during his time as Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, when Mr Debrah was selected as his running mate.

He noted that Mr Debrah stood out because of his calm nature, efficiency and affable friendliness, adding that he commanded respect rather than fear.

“I took note of his calm nature, efficiency and affable friendliness. He commanded the executives in the Eastern Region not because they were afraid of him, but because they respected him,” the President said.

President Mahama explained that this informed his decision to appoint him as Minister of Local Government during his previous administration, when he wanted results beyond routine administrative work.

“In three months, anywhere in the country I went, there were street names and house numbers,” he said.

When the need arose to appoint a Chief of Staff, choosing Mr Debrah was easy because of his proven loyalty and competence, he said.

“He’s efficient, he’s hardworking, he’s kind, he’s generous. Julius will share his last resource with anybody who comes up to him,” the President said, drawing applause from the congregation.

He described the rare moment of having both the President and Vice President at the same public event as a sign of honour to Mr Debrah, noting that protocol often discouraged such joint appearances for security reasons.

“One of the major things they tell us when you reach the high office of President and Vice President is not to drive in the same car together. They won’t allow you to do it. Naana and I cannot fly in the same plane together.”

“And as much as possible, they avoid us being at the same event together. Unless it’s a very important event, that is unavoidable. So today, you're seeing the President and the Vice President here at this church is in honour of somebody who’s made a name,” he said.

President Mahama also conveyed special birthday wishes from the First Lady, Lordina, who he said could not attend because she was away performing “grandmotherly” duties in Dubai.

He welcomed Mr Debrah into what he described as the “Senior Citizens Club,” joking that at 60, he must now behave more nobly and leave behind the youthful dancing styles.

Earlier, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, delivered a sermon on the theme: “The Importance of a Name,” noting that a person’s name was their greatest treasure and should be jealously guarded.

Quoting the scriptures, he said a good name was more desirable than riches and opened doors that money alone could not.

“A name is not just for identification. All that a person is is vested in his or her name,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye urged Christians and leaders to invest in love, humility, righteousness, diligence, and care for others to build a lasting legacy.

He later prayed for Mr Debrah, asking God to grant him long life, wisdom and divine protection as he continued to serve the nation.

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