The verdict of intelligence: Why Julius Debrah is the only candidate who can unite NDC

Julius Debrah

Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG) is a civil society organization with over seventy thousand (70,000) registered members across all sixteen (16) regions of Ghana. Our mandate is the promotion of peace, stability, democratic accountability, good governance, and responsible leadership. We do not belong to any political party, but we have a sacred duty to speak truth to power and to guide the nation toward leaders who prioritize country over self.

Over the past six months, CITEG has conducted extensive surveys, research, and intelligence gathering, including discreet consultations with security experts and cross-referencing of available data from National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) regarding the leading presidential aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). What we have discovered is both striking and urgent.

All the aspiring candidates are competent. But only one man, Dr. Julius Debrah, possesses the unique combination of temperament, cross-party appeal, and unifying force to lead the NDC to a decisive victory in 2028 and, more importantly, to govern Ghana for all Ghanaians.

This article serves as CITEG’s formal recommendation to the NDC, its Council of Elders, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, and all aspiring candidates.

Our research findings, corroborated by intelligence assessments, reveal that while other aspirants are capable, they carry baggage that could fracture the party after a contested primary. Hon. Julius Debrah stands alone as the only candidate that all other aspirants will rally behind without hesitation or misunderstanding after the primaries.

Why? Because Debrah has never built political bridges by burning others. He has served every faction of the NDC with equal respect. The intelligence community notes that his internal party relationships are so balanced that even his fiercest competitors privately admit they would work under him. This is not speculation, it is the conclusion of behavioral and network analysis.

In a democracy, a divided party loses elections. The NPP will exploit any crack. Julius Debrah is the glue. CITEG has no doubt.

Here is the revolutionary truth that many NDC loyalists may find uncomfortable but must accept: Julius Debrah does not distinguish between NPP and NDC members. He judges only by competence, integrity, and the ability to serve the people.

Our surveys across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions, traditionally NPP strongholds, show that a significant portion of the NPP’s middle class and influential business figures say they would support Debrah in a general election. Why? Because they have seen him work. As Chief of Staff, he has engaged opposition figures on national projects without petty partisanship. He is known to say, “I belong to a party, but I serve the country.”

This is not a weakness. This is strategic statesmanship. It is the very quality that allowed President Trump in the United States to assemble a cabinet of 12 millionaires who had already made their wealth and could therefore focus entirely on the state and its citizens. Debrah understands that a leader who is still desperately building his personal empire will inevitably use public office for private gain. Debrah has built his life; his only remaining ambition is to build Ghana.

The NPP lost the last election because they claimed to have “the men” but finally handed the administration to “boys,” inexperienced, self-serving operatives who prioritized their own pockets over the nation. Ghanaians saw the difference. They will not make that mistake again. Julius Debrah offers a cabinet of experienced, wealth-secure intellectuals and technocrats like Prof. Kwame Gyan and others with deep knowledge of statecraft. He will not experiment with our future.

President John Dramani Mahama has done what many thought impossible. In his current term, he has revived struggling Ghanaian contractors, such as Maripoma, Kofi Job, Justmoh, E&P, and many others, who are back to work. Roads are being built, local content is thriving, and the private sector is breathing again.

President Mahama has built a legacy of infrastructure, economic stabilization, and industrial revival. But legacies are fragile. The only way to preserve them is to hand the administration to a man who was part of the building, who understands every brick, and who will not abandon the blueprint.

That man is Hon. Julius Debrah. He has been Mahama’s co-strategist for years. He conceived the Kwahu Business Forum. He executed the Promise Delivery Unit. He knows where the bodies are buried and, more importantly, where the foundations are strong. If the NDC nominates anyone else, the risk of policy reversal, administrative chaos, and legacy erosion is high. CITEG therefore pleads with President Mahama to anoint this man. Let continuity be your parting gift to Ghana.

Before closing, CITEG must raise a matter of national importance that our future flagbearer, whoever he is, should champion. But we address it now to the current NDC government because time is of the essence.

The government should source and equip the Military Engineers of the Ghana Armed Forces. In the early days of our republic, military engineers built bridges, roads, schools, and other critical infrastructure. Today, that capacity lies dormant not because of a lack of expertise, but because of a lack of modern equipment and machinery.

If the government provides the Military Engineers with earthmoving equipment, concrete plants, and modern surveying tools, two things will happen:

Competition and seriousness among civilian contractors – Knowing that any delayed project can be promptly handed over to the Military Engineers, who will complete it on time, private contractors will stop the culture of “mobilization and disappear.” Rapid national development – The military has discipline, a round-the-clock work ethic, and no profit-driven delays. They can complete strategic projects faster and often cheaper.

We recommend that Hon. Julius Debrah, if he becomes flagbearer and subsequently president, make this a priority. But even now, President Mahama can begin this process. A nation that militarizes its engineering corps for construction, not combat, is a nation that builds.

Julius Debrah is a man of deliverance, not noise. He has repeatedly stated that his vision for the 24-hour economy is not a slogan, it is a factory-led strategy. He will build processing plants for agriculture, textiles, and light manufacturing in every region. These factories will operate in shifts, providing jobs for the youth and using our abundant electricity and gas.

Unlike politicians who speak in grand theories, Debrah has already demonstrated his ability to mobilize investment. The Kwahu Business Forum is proof. He will bring that same energy to building an industrial Ghana. CITEG’s research shows that 78% of our youth believe “jobs” is the single most important issue. Debrah’s private sector background in Okaishie, tourism, insurance, and real estate gives him the practical toolkit to deliver.

Before we conclude, CITEG respectfully reminds His Excellency President Mahama of a proposal for the establishment of the First Lady’s Bank Ghana. This specialized financial institution, dedicated to women entrepreneurs and rural savings mobilization, has the potential to transform the economic landscape for Ghanaian women. We have not seen sufficient movement on this front. We urge the President to revisit this proposal by CITEG and implement it before the end of his term. If not, we call on Julius Debrah to adopt it as a flagship policy.

It is a fact that moments of destiny are rarely accidental; they are built over time through loyalty, competence, and proven leadership. As we look toward the 2028 elections and the future of our great nation, we cannot afford to gamble. The NDC must unite behind a leader who embodies the very best of what that party and Ghana need.

In the often-chaotic theatre of Ghanaian politics, where noise is mistaken for leadership and flamboyance for impact, one man has stood out not for the volume of his words, but for the sheer vision of his actions. Hon. Dr. Julius Debrah is not merely an administrator; he is a statesman, a grassroots mobilizer, and the singular figure best equipped to lead the NDC into 2028.

Before he became a national powerhouse, Debrah was a builder. Born on April 24, 1966, in Suhum, his story is one of perseverance. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Ghana and then sharpened his instincts in the private sector. This blend of academic excellence and business pragmatism is rare.

You do not judge a man by his promises, but by his fingerprints on the lives of the people. Debrah’s fingerprints are everywhere: the National Sanitation Day, the Street Naming System, the Kwahu Business Forum, the Anti-Corruption Strategy Working Group, and a tenure as Chief of Staff that has been marked by efficiency, humility, and results.

The polls confirm what we see: Debrah is neck-and-neck with the competition but with far less baggage. A nationwide survey by Africa Policy Lens (April 17–19, 2026) showed a near deadlock (Asiedu Nketia 31.9%, Debrah 30.1%), but most importantly, constituency executives rank experience and track record (66.1%) and personal integrity (56.8%) as their top criteria. In these, Debrah is unmatched.

To the NDC Council of Elders and President Mahama, Debrah is not an experiment. He is your trusted lieutenant. He represents a bridge between the revolutionary fire of Rawlings, the humane leadership of Mills, and the infrastructural drive of Mahama. To the other aspirants, the primary cannot be a bloodletting exercise. If you tear the party apart, you hand victory to the NPP. Unite behind Julius Debrah.

The political evidence is overwhelming. Julius Debrah is not just an option; he is a necessity. He possesses the experience to govern, the integrity to inspire, the grassroots network to win, and the temperament to lead.

“What is written is written.” The script for Ghana’s future points firmly toward the man from Suhum. Let us not be late to this moment of destiny. Let the NDC rally behind Dr. Julius Debrah now, so that when 2028 comes, we march into the elections as one united, unstoppable force for the sake of the party, for the sake of Mahama’s legacy, and for the sake of Ghana.

God bless the NDC. God bless Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.