Julius Debrah reflects on deep relationship with president Mahama during birthday thanksgiving service

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah offered heartfelt reflections on his relationship with President John Mahama during his birthday thanksgiving service held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Trassaco on Sunday, April 26.
In an address to attendees, Mr Debrah shared his personal journey from initially not being close to Mahama to becoming one of his most trusted confidants.
In his remarks, Mr Debrah opened up about the early stages of his professional relationship with President Mahama, revealing that they were not initially close, as he did not consider Mahama a personal friend at the time.
However, a pivotal moment came when Mahama appointed him as Minister for Local Government, a role that brought the two men into closer proximity.
“I’ll be honest with you, President Mahama wasn’t my friend at the time,” Debrah admitted to the congregation. “But one day, he decided to make me his local government minister, and that was the first time I had a very close encounter with him.”
The turning point came when Debrah, eager to understand his duties in the new role, approached Mahama with a straightforward question: “Your Excellency, please, what exactly do you want me to do at the local government?”
“He gave me my matching orders, and ever since, we became friends,” Debrah said, reflecting on how that initial professional engagement grew into a personal bond over the years.
Mr Debrah also shared several personal anecdotes that highlighted the warmth and respect Mahama showed him. He noted Mahama’s efforts to ensure that they were always close when they travelled.
“Anywhere in this country where they have private residences, when we travel, he ensures that I stay in the same house with him. He never allows me to stay in a hotel,” Mr Debrah revealed.
He further explained that, even when they were forced to stay in hotels due to logistical reasons, Mahama would always ensure that Debrah’s room was either next to his or directly opposite his.
“Mr President, thank you for making me who I am today,” Mr Debrah said, his voice filled with gratitude.
“The care and attention you’ve shown me over the years have made a significant impact on my life.”
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