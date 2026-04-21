GES releases WASSCE practical funds to all Senior High Schools

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially authorised the release of funds to all Senior High Schools (SHS) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) to cover the costs of the upcoming 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) practicals.
The intervention, announced in a statement on Tuesday, 21st April 2026, is designed to provide the necessary financial cushion for schools to procure essential laboratory materials, technical equipment, and other resources required for the practical component of the regional examinations.
The release of these funds is a strategic move by the government to ensure that no student is disadvantaged due to a lack of resources. By absorbing the costs of the practical examinations, the GES aims to foster a "smooth and well-coordinated" process, allowing candidates to concentrate fully on their academic performance.
According to the GES, the initiative is particularly aimed at relieving the "added pressure of financial constraints" on families, many of whom have historically struggled with the supplementary costs associated with science and technical practicals.
While the funds have been dispatched, the GES has accompanied the release with a stern warning to regional, district, and school authorities. The Service emphasized that the money must be applied “strictly for its intended purpose” to ensure both efficiency and transparency in the examination cycle.
“The Service will closely monitor the utilisation of the funds to ensure compliance and maintain high standards in the conduct of the exams,” the statement was signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at the GES.
The 2026 WASSCE is seen as a major milestone for the nation's educational system, and the prompt release of these funds is intended to prevent the logistical hiccups, such as shortages of chemicals or specimens, that have occasionally plagued past examination years.
The GES expressed its appreciation to all stakeholders, including teachers and parents, for their ongoing cooperation.
In its concluding remarks, the Service reaffirmed its dedication to “creating an enabling environment for the success of all students” and advancing the broader agenda of quality education across Ghana.
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