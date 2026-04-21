GES to settle arrears of newly recruited teachers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has secured approval to pay salary arrears owed to newly recruited teachers using the 2024 financial clearance.
The approval, granted by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department, covers eligible teachers with arrears from August 2024 to November 2025.
This was contained in a press release issued by the Service and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.
The statement said the payments would be made in instalments from May to August 2026, with each month covering four months of arrears.
“This structured approach is to ensure efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the disbursement process,” it said.
The statement said Regional Directors had been directed to inform heads of schools to ensure that all eligible staff were duly notified.
It assured staff of its continued commitment to their welfare and expressed appreciation for their patience and cooperation.
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