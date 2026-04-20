GES secures approval for payment of salary arrears to newly recruited teachers

The Ghana Education Service has confirmed that salary arrears for eligible newly recruited teachers covering 16 months will be paid in four instalments between May and August 2026.

Management of the GES announced on Monday that the Ministry of Finance has granted approval for the payment of outstanding arrears associated with the utilisation of the 2024 financial clearance. The arrears, which accrued from 1 August 2024 to November 2025, will be disbursed by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

According to a statement signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, the payment will follow a structured schedule: four months’ arrears each in May, June, July, and August 2026.

“This structured approach is to ensure efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the disbursement process,” the statement read.

The development follows a reference letter from the Ministry of Finance to the CAGD, which GES management said has now cleared the way for the long-awaited payments.

Eligible staff include teachers recruited under the 2024 financial clearance whose salaries were delayed due to administrative and budgetary processes. Regional Directors have been directed to inform all Heads of Schools, who are expected to communicate directly with affected staff.

“Management assures all staff of its continued commitment to their welfare and appreciates their patience and cooperation,” the statement added.

The issue of delayed salary arrears for newly recruited teachers has been a recurring challenge in Ghana’s education sector, often sparking protests and complaints from teacher unions.

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) have repeatedly called for the timely release of financial clearances and the prompt payment of arrears to prevent financial distress among young teachers.

With the 2024 financial clearance covering recruitment that took effect in the second half of last year, many teachers had gone months without receiving their full entitlements.

The GES, however, insists the instalment approach is necessary to ensure accuracy and avoid payroll irregularities.

Affected teachers are advised to contact their respective school heads or district education offices for further clarification on their eligibility and payment status.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.