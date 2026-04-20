Funds for school feeding released, no shutdown expected – GES assures

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has revealed that the government has released funds for the purchase of perishable food items for senior high schools, amid concerns about a possible food shortage.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, Daniel Fenyi, explained that food supply in schools falls into two categories: perishables and non-perishables.
He noted that non-perishable items—such as rice and other grains—are supplied through the National Food Buffer Stock Company and are currently available in adequate quantities across schools.
However, he acknowledged challenges with perishable items, which cannot be stored for long periods.
These are typically procured by school authorities using funds provided by the government. According to him, delays in the release of these funds had raised concerns among school heads.
Mr. Fenyi revealed that the government has now disbursed the full amount required for the procurement of perishables and that the funds are currently with GES for onwards transfer to schools.
“I can confirm that the monies have been released. We expect that by the close of day tomorrow or at the latest by the end of the week, school accounts will be credited,” he said.
The assurance comes after the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools warned that some schools were on the verge of closure due to food shortages.
Responding to these concerns, he maintained that schools would not shut down, stressing that the availability of non-perishable food items provides a buffer while the funds for perishables are being processed.
He added that a detailed press statement outlining the exact amounts disbursed is expected to be released soon.
“We will not get to a situation where students go hungry or schools are forced to close because of food shortages,” he assured.
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