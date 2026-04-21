GES releases critical funds for perishable food procurement

SHS Feeding

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially authorised the release of long-awaited funds dedicated to the procurement of perishable food items for Senior High and Technical Schools (SHTS) across the country.

The intervention, announced in a formal statement on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, is expected to break the logistical deadlock that has recently hampered the feeding component of the Free Senior High School programme.

The release of these funds comes at a vital time, as school administrators have faced increasing difficulty in securing fresh produce, such as vegetables, meat, and eggs, amidst shifting market prices and supply chain delays.

According to the statement, which was signed by the Head of Public Relations at the GES, Daniel Fenyi, the service has already activated the necessary administrative channels to ensure the swift and equitable disbursement of the money to beneficiary institutions.

The infusion of capital is designed to sustain students' daily nutritional needs and improve operational conditions in second-cycle institutions, which have been under significant pressure from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) and other stakeholders.

Mindful of past concerns regarding the management of school feeding grants, the GES emphasised that this latest disbursement comes with stringent strings attached. Management has warned that the funds are to be utilised “solely for their intended purpose", with no room for administrative diversion.

“Strict monitoring and accountability mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that the funds are used judiciously,” the statement indicated, signalling that auditors and regional coordinators will be tasked with tracking the expenditure at the school level. The release of these funds is seen as a strategic "de-escalation" of the tensions between school heads and the Ministry of Education. By providing schools with the financial liquidity to source perishables locally, the GES aims to restore stability to the academic calendar and ensure that student health remains a priority.

The Management of the Service further reassured parents, guardians, and the general public of its “continued commitment to the welfare of students and the improvement of educational outcomes across the country.”

With the funds now in the pipeline, stakeholders are looking toward a more coordinated and sustainable approach to the feeding crisis, ensuring that no student’s education is stalled by a lack of basic nutrition.

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