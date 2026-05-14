Legal Green Association lauds Prez Mahama over assent to Legal Education Act

President John Mahama, surrounded by a number of his appointees, during a brief ceremony to sign the bill in law

The Legal Green Association (LGA) has commended President John Dramani Mahama following his assent to the Legal Education Bill, 2026, describing the development as a major reform within Ghana’s legal education system.

In a statement issued on May 12, 2026, the association said the new law marks “a historic turning point” in legal education and professional legal training in the country.

According to the group, the passage of the legislation is expected to expand access to professional legal education and address long-standing concerns over admission limitations within the sector.

“For decades, countless qualified law graduates faced significant structural barriers in accessing professional legal education, particularly through the limitations imposed by the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law,” the statement said.

The association argued that the reform demonstrates government’s commitment to fairness, equal opportunity and broader access to legal education.

The LGA also praised several individuals and institutions it said contributed to the passage of the legislation.

Among those mentioned were the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine; legal practitioner Marietta Brew; Justice Srem-Sai; Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor; and Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The group also acknowledged the contributions of students, lecturers, legal practitioners and advocacy groups that had over the years pushed for reforms within Ghana’s legal education system.

According to the association, the law is expected to help remove bottlenecks in professional legal training while maintaining academic and professional standards.

The statement noted that the accreditation of qualified institutions to offer professional legal training programmes could improve access to legal education for aspiring lawyers across the country.

It added that the reform goes beyond access to legal education and could also strengthen justice delivery and constitutional governance.

“This reform is not merely about expanding access. It is about strengthening justice delivery, promoting constitutional values, empowering citizens, and positioning Ghana’s legal education system to meet the demands of a modern democratic state,” the statement said.

The LGA further expressed hope that implementation of the new law would be transparent and effective.

The passage of the Legal Education Act follows years of public debate and advocacy over reforms to Ghana’s legal education system, particularly issues surrounding admission capacity and access to professional legal training.

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