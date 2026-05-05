Police probe alleged assault of Amaniampong SHS student over church service refusal

Audio By Carbonatix
Police in Mampongteng in the Ashanti region are investigating the severe assault of a final-year student at Amaniampong Senior High School by his housemaster.
The student, Emmanuel Kwarteng, was reportedly beaten for refusing to attend a compulsory all-night church service on campus.
His family, confirming police involvement, says the attack left him with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.
The matter has been reported to the police, and investigations are underway pending a medical report from doctors.
The family is calling for the immediate interdiction and compensation of the accused teacher pending the outcome of investigations.
According to accounts gathered by JoyNews, the incident occurred when housemaster Gyamfi Charles of Asenso House confronted Emmanuel in his dormitory.
A heated exchange followed the student’s refusal to participate in the religious activity, after which the teacher allegedly assaulted him.
Pictures and videos of the incident that have since gone viral show the student on the floor with the teacher physically attacking him.
Pictures also show visible injuries, particularly to his eye.
Emmanuel’s mother, Vida Kwarteng, expressed deep concern over her son’s condition.
“No student deserves to be treated this way, regardless of the circumstances,” she stated.
Meanwhile, the father of the victim, Tony Kofi Kwateng, has confirmed that the case has been formally referred to the police.
“The police requested a medical report. And we generated it from our hospital encounter yesterday. That will be sent to the doctor and later submitted to the police station,” he said.
The boy is currently receiving treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.
School authorities have responded by forwarding a detailed report, including recommendations for sanctions against the teacher, to the Municipal Ghana Education Service (GES).
Prempeh William Osei, Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration at Amaniampong SHS, says school officials have been visiting the victim and are prioritising his recovery.
“There is a GES structure, and we report to the municipality. And we have sent our report. The details are with the municipality, including the regional director. The school is doing its best to give our support because we are interested in the boy's life getting better. That’s where our focus is.”
School authorities are yet to issue a detailed public statement on the matter as investigations continue.
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