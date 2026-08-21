Miss Tourism Ghana princesses showcase culture at regional costume and talent night

Miss Tourism Ghana held its Regional Costume & Talent Night on Sunday, 16th August 2026, at the MJ Grand Hotel, showcasing Ghanaian culture and creativity.

The event drew fashion lovers, culture enthusiasts and proud supporters who came out to witness Ghana’s beauty queens represent their regions on one grand stage.

From the moment guests stepped in, the atmosphere was electric, ushering Okra, Zabe, Gina, Akpe, Sela, Afia, Asher and Ajua into the auditorium to mesmerise patrons.

The night commenced with a breathtaking display of regional costumes worn by contestants, telling stories of Ghana’s traditions through African print, kente, smock, batakari, beads and other indigenous fabrics.

Each outfit, complemented by beautiful local accessories, was paired with confidence, poise and pride.

The night then shifted gears into the talent segment, where the audience was treated to powerful performances in traditional dance, spoken word, fashion, singing and drama, all centred on promoting Ghana’s tourism and heritage.

The judges were impressed by the various displays and passed favourable comments, encouraging the contestants to keep giving their all.

Patrons left with unforgettable moments, while the contestants delivered to expectations.

The organisers of Miss Tourism Ghana congratulated all the participants who took part and urged them to forge ahead strongly before the grand final.

They also encouraged families and friends to keep supporting their favourites in the competition through their campaigns and votes.

The search for Ghana’s next tourism ambassador is officially on, and the competition is getting tighter with each stage.

Beyond the glamour, Miss Tourism Ghana continues to use the platform to market Ghana’s tourist sites, culture and hospitality to the world.

The Regional Costume & Talent Night served as both entertainment and education, reminding Ghanaians of the beauty in their diversity.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.