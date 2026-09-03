Matilda Domfegro crowned Miss Tourism Ghana 2026

Fashion student Matilda Domfegro has been crowned Miss Tourism Ghana 2026 at the grand finale held at the National Theatre in Accra.

She beat seven other finalists after weeks of intensive activities and grooming sessions.

At the event last Friday, contestants were tested in key areas including Regional Representation, Specific Tourism Presentation and a Q&A session, where they demonstrated their knowledge of Ghana’s tourism potential before a panel of judges.

At the end of the keenly contested event, Matilda emerged as the overall winner, with Adwoa Nyarko Owusu-Sarfo and Agnes Nuworzah adjudged 1st and 2nd princesses respectively.

Speaking to the media after her crowning, an elated Matilda said she was excited to wear the crown and was ready to leave a lasting legacy by projecting Ghana’s tourist sites.

She noted that through collaboration with stakeholders and strategic planning, Ghana’s tourism sector could see massive growth.

“Tourism is the mother of all sectors because it has many other industries along its value chain. I call on everyone to come on board,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.