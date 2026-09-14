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Photos: Culture, technology and cuisine take centre stage at Russia’s youth festival

Source: Albert Kuzor, Reporting from Russia  
  14 September 2026 11:46am
Россия. Свердловская область. Екатеринбург. Участница на Международном фестивале молодежи - 2026. Артем Пряхин/фотохост-агентство ТАСС для Международного фестиваля молодежи
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Russia is hosting about 10,000 young people from across the world at the 2026 International Youth Festival in Ekaterinburg, one of the country’s largest cities.

The international gathering, which runs until September 17, has brought together young leaders, government officials, media professionals, representatives of humanitarian organisations and other participants from different countries.

The festival is providing a platform for participants to showcase their cultures, traditions and ideas while engaging with their counterparts from around the world.

The festival grounds offer a colourful display of cultural diversity, with participants showcasing their national identities through fashion, food, art, sports and other cultural expressions.

Technology, engineering and innovation also feature prominently at the event, highlighting the festival’s broader focus on creativity, knowledge-sharing and international cooperation.

Beyond the formal activities, the gathering has transformed the venue into a meeting point for different cultures, languages and experiences, offering participants an opportunity to build connections across national boundaries.

Here are more of the sights and memorable moments from the International Youth Festival in Ekaterinburg.

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