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Mahama: Ghana’s cultural restitution drive rooted in dignity, not ownership

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 September 2026 3:24pm
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has framed Ghana’s campaign for the return of cultural heritage as a question of dignity and historical justice rather than simply a dispute over legal ownership.

Speaking in New York, President Mahama said the removal of African cultural objects during colonial conquest had separated communities from important elements of their history, identity and traditions.

“This is not a story about static objects in museum cases. It is a story about people. It is a story about dignity. It is a story about an unfinished journey toward justice,” he said.

He cited the 2024 return of a portion of Asante heritage, including the sacred Mpomponsuo sword, as an example of how restitution can reconnect living communities with traditions that remain relevant today.

President Mahama said African cultural heritage should be understood as part of living societies rather than as relics belonging solely to the past.

He called for stronger international cooperation to ensure that the return of such heritage becomes a structured process capable of restoring historical links between communities and their cultural institutions.

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