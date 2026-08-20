Togo detains two French journalists and their Togolese fixer

Press freedom

Two French journalists and their Togolese collaborator have been detained in Togo since July 27, 2026, prompting Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to call for their immediate release.

Gaël Mocaër and Sebastian Perez Pezzani, who work for audiovisual production company Tony Comiti Productions, were arrested with their Togolese fixer, Fred Venum, while filming for the France 5 documentary programme, Les Routes de l’impossible.

The three were arrested near Kara in northern Togo while filming at a market about 20 kilometres from the Benin border.

They were initially placed under house arrest before being remanded in custody and charged with “false statements” on August 17. They are being held at the Agoè Logopé police camp near Lomé.

The French Foreign Ministry confirmed the detention on August 18, saying the two French nationals were the subject of a judicial investigation.

It said French authorities had made three consular visits since July 27 and were working to ensure their rights, health and detention conditions were respected.

RSF said the journalists had entered Togo after obtaining work visas and filming authorisation from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts. Tony Comiti Productions also said they were in good standing and had secured a filming permit and declared their equipment to customs.

However, Togo’s High Authority for the Regulation of Written, Audiovisual and Digital Communication (HARC) said it had received no accreditation request from France Télévisions or the journalists and had not been informed of their arrival or filming activities.

HARC said the courts must determine the circumstances surrounding their presence in Togo, their activities and any alleged offences.

The families of the two journalists have expressed deep concern over their detention, particularly about Perez Pezzani’s health, saying he suffers from serious health problems requiring immediate care.

Both journalists are fathers, with one having a 13-year-old child.

RSF has described the detention as “unjustified and disproportionate” and urged the Togolese authorities to release the three men immediately.

Original report by RFI and rewritten by Albert Kuzor.

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