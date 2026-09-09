My marriage will be secret – Singer Joeboy

Music star Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has shared his opinion on early marriage, revealing that he fancies it.

He noted that getting married in his 20s and having teenage children in his 40s would be great.

Speaking in an interview with British media personality Madame Joyce, Joeboy said he realised how important it is to marry early, after Nollywood star Timini Egbuson said he wished he had married earlier, despite being “a ladies’ man”.

The 29-year-old, however, said that even if he gets married right now, he would keep it a secret.

He said the public would only find out when he already has three or more children.

“I saw an interview of Timini. He’s like the ideal playboy; almost all the girls claim to love him, and he was like, he wished he got married early. I was like, if you’re a playboy and you can say this, that means marrying early might actually be nice.

“That is not the only identifier for me. But marrying early to someone who you genuinely love is going to be cute. Being 40 and having a 16-year-old kid is cute.

“But marriage is not really about whenever it feels cool. If it just feels right to you and you love the person, do it.

“Personally, I would rather get married early. But if I get married right now, nobody is going to know.

“Maybe when I have like three kids, people will now find out that Joeboy has a whole family somewhere,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.