Banking and Finance | National

BoG flags 20 mobile loan apps operating without licence

Source: Joy Business  
  9 September 2026 6:32am
Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana
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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has flagged 20 mobile loan applications for operating without the required licence or authorisation.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the central bank said the operations of the identified entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection and established regulatory standards.

The Bank has therefore advised the public not to engage with the unlicensed loan providers.

BoG has also cautioned banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.

According to the central bank, the publication of the notice forms part of efforts to sanitise Ghana’s digital credit space and protect the public from entities providing digital credit services without the requisite licence or authorisation.

It said such activities contravene the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.

BoG has urged the public to exercise caution and verify the regulatory status of digital lenders before engaging their services.

Below is the list of Apps;

 NO NAME OF LOAN APP NO NAME OF LOAN APP 
Cascredit 11 Nova Cedi 
Cash Future 12 Onua Loan 
Cash Cedi 13 Quick Cedi 
Cashpal 14 Sika Boost 
Cashpal Pro 15 Sika Credit 
CreditGo 16 Sompa Loan 
Funds Credit 17 Sune Credit 
Glow Credit 18 Swift Lend 
Moni Wave 19 Target Credit 
10 MoniLend 20 Zoom Advance 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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