BoG flags 20 mobile loan apps operating without licence

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has flagged 20 mobile loan applications for operating without the required licence or authorisation.
In a notice issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the central bank said the operations of the identified entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection and established regulatory standards.
The Bank has therefore advised the public not to engage with the unlicensed loan providers.
BoG has also cautioned banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.
According to the central bank, the publication of the notice forms part of efforts to sanitise Ghana’s digital credit space and protect the public from entities providing digital credit services without the requisite licence or authorisation.
It said such activities contravene the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.
BoG has urged the public to exercise caution and verify the regulatory status of digital lenders before engaging their services.
Below is the list of Apps;
|NO
|NAME OF LOAN APP
|NO
|NAME OF LOAN APP
|1
|Cascredit
|11
|Nova Cedi
|2
|Cash Future
|12
|Onua Loan
|3
|Cash Cedi
|13
|Quick Cedi
|4
|Cashpal
|14
|Sika Boost
|5
|Cashpal Pro
|15
|Sika Credit
|6
|CreditGo
|16
|Sompa Loan
|7
|Funds Credit
|17
|Sune Credit
|8
|Glow Credit
|18
|Swift Lend
|9
|Moni Wave
|19
|Target Credit
|10
|MoniLend
|20
|Zoom Advance
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