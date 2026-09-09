BoG flags 20 mobile loan apps operating without licence

Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has flagged 20 mobile loan applications for operating without the required licence or authorisation.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the central bank said the operations of the identified entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection and established regulatory standards.

The Bank has therefore advised the public not to engage with the unlicensed loan providers.

BoG has also cautioned banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs) and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.

According to the central bank, the publication of the notice forms part of efforts to sanitise Ghana’s digital credit space and protect the public from entities providing digital credit services without the requisite licence or authorisation.

It said such activities contravene the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.

BoG has urged the public to exercise caution and verify the regulatory status of digital lenders before engaging their services.

Below is the list of Apps;

NO NAME OF LOAN APP NO NAME OF LOAN APP 1 Cascredit 11 Nova Cedi 2 Cash Future 12 Onua Loan 3 Cash Cedi 13 Quick Cedi 4 Cashpal 14 Sika Boost 5 Cashpal Pro 15 Sika Credit 6 CreditGo 16 Sompa Loan 7 Funds Credit 17 Sune Credit 8 Glow Credit 18 Swift Lend 9 Moni Wave 19 Target Credit 10 MoniLend 20 Zoom Advance

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.