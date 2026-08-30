Job advertisements increase 45 per cent year-on-year in June – BoG

The number of job advertisements in selected print and online media increased by 45 per cent year-on-year in June 2026, signalling improved labour demand and strengthening economic activity, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.

A total of 3,629 job vacancies were advertised in June 2026, compared with 2,502 recorded during the same period in 2025.

The report noted that, on a month-on-month basis, advertised jobs rose by 3.1 per cent to 3,519 vacancies in May 2026.

The development pointed to growing demand for labour across various sectors of the economy.

“Cumulatively, for the first half of 2026, the total number of advertised jobs increased by 4.7 per cent to 19,474 from 18,604 recorded during the same period in 2025,” the report stated.

The central bank uses data on job advertisements in selected media outlets as one of the indicators for assessing labour market conditions and economic activity.

The latest figures suggest that employers are gradually expanding recruitment efforts amid signs of recovery and growth in key sectors of the economy.

The improvement in labour demand comes alongside other positive indicators highlighted in the report, including increases in vehicle registrations, passenger arrivals, and container traffic at the country’s major seaports.

The Bank of Ghana is expected to continue monitoring labour market trends as part of its assessment of economic performance and inflation dynamics.

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