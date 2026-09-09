Regional

Aayalolo adds 48 buses to fleet as GAPTE moves to ease Accra traffic

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  9 September 2026 5:52am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) has repaired and deployed 48 previously grounded Aayalolo buses on major routes across Accra.

The move aims to improve public transport and ease congestion in the capital.

The development has increased the number of operational Aayalolo buses in the Greater Accra Region to 128.

GAPTE Managing Director, Awudu Dawuda, disclosed this when the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, visited the Madina Aayalolo terminal.

The visit was to assess the bus service's operations and explore measures to make public transportation more efficient for commuters.

Mr Dawuda said increasing the number of operational buses had been a key priority for GAPTE, particularly as Accra continues to face persistent traffic congestion.

He explained that the organisation inherited 80 operational buses and subsequently repaired 48 additional buses for deployment across its routes.

“The 80 buses that we inherited – the most important thing was for us to enhance mobility and ease congestion in the Greater Accra region – and so we had to repair over 48 buses, and these buses have been added to the 80 buses, and so we currently have 128 in our corridors. If I say corridors, I am talking about the routes we are on.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group