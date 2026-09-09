Aayalolo adds 48 buses to fleet as GAPTE moves to ease Accra traffic

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) has repaired and deployed 48 previously grounded Aayalolo buses on major routes across Accra.
The move aims to improve public transport and ease congestion in the capital.
The development has increased the number of operational Aayalolo buses in the Greater Accra Region to 128.
GAPTE Managing Director, Awudu Dawuda, disclosed this when the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, visited the Madina Aayalolo terminal.
The visit was to assess the bus service's operations and explore measures to make public transportation more efficient for commuters.
Mr Dawuda said increasing the number of operational buses had been a key priority for GAPTE, particularly as Accra continues to face persistent traffic congestion.
He explained that the organisation inherited 80 operational buses and subsequently repaired 48 additional buses for deployment across its routes.
“The 80 buses that we inherited – the most important thing was for us to enhance mobility and ease congestion in the Greater Accra region – and so we had to repair over 48 buses, and these buses have been added to the 80 buses, and so we currently have 128 in our corridors. If I say corridors, I am talking about the routes we are on.”
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