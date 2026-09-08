Mahama Ayariga proposes peak-hour dedicated lanes for Aayalolo buses

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has proposed allowing Aayalolo buses to use a lane on the opposite side of congested roads during peak hours to improve travel times and make the public transport service more reliable.

Under the proposed arrangement, one lane on the less congested side of selected roads could be temporarily reserved for Aayalolo buses between 6 am and 9 am, depending on the direction of traffic.

Mr Ayariga believes the intervention could reduce delays for Aayalolo commuters, increase patronage and encourage more motorists to leave their private vehicles at home.

He made the proposal during a visit to the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive, where he discussed measures to improve the operations and efficiency of the Aayalolo bus system.

Ayariga proposes new approach to dedicated lanes

Mr Ayariga said the existing approach of permanently designating space on major roads for Aayalolo buses had not delivered the desired results.

“The original plan which I have seen us implement in the initial NDC government was to designate a space on the main road for Aayalolo buses, a dedicated route. That doesn’t seem, in my opinion, to have worked very well,” he said.

He therefore proposed a peak-hour arrangement under which Aayalolo buses would temporarily use a lane on the opposite side of a congested road to avoid heavy traffic.

“So, we want to sit with the IGP, Interior Minister and his team and see if it is possible that at peak hours, from 6 am to 9 am, one of the lanes on the opposite side can be dedicated to Aayalolo so that they will move fast,” he said.

MTTD escorts proposed for safety

To minimise the risk of accidents and ensure the buses can safely navigate the temporary lanes, Mr Ayariga suggested that motorbike officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) could escort the buses.

“If we can have each bike lead one bus between the hours of 6 am and 9 am to really ensure that it is safe and provide warning to oncoming vehicles on the major routes,” he said.

He said the proposed arrangement could help improve the reliability of Aayalolo while making the service more attractive to commuters.

Mr Ayariga further argued that increased patronage and shorter travel times could improve the financial sustainability of the state-supported bus service and contribute to efforts to reduce congestion on major roads.

The proposal is expected to be discussed with the Inspector-General of Police, the Interior Ministry and other relevant security agencies to determine its feasibility and assess the safety implications before any decision is taken.

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