HP News 10 | National

Gov’t planning to phase out ‘Aboboya’ with new waste collection system – Mahama Ayariga

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  10 September 2026 10:55am
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The government is planning to phase out the use of 'Aboboya', a trycicle for household waste collection, as part of a new regulated system involving purpose-built waste collection vehicles and electronic payments.

The proposed system will use specially designed vehicles capable of collecting waste and automatically discharging it at transfer stations.

Larger trucks will then transport the waste from the stations to landfill sites, while new transfer stations are expected to be located within five kilometres of communities in major cities.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, September 10, Mahama Ayariga said he had discussed the proposed investment with the Finance Minister, who had expressed readiness to support the acquisition of the vehicles.

“So I’ve discussed with the Finance Minister; he says he’s willing to invest in those. When those ones come, you can now replace that [Aboboyaa].”

Mr Ayariga also disclosed that the government is working with banks and fintech companies to introduce electronic payments for household waste collection through platforms such as mobile money.

Under the proposed arrangement, waste would be weighed at transfer stations, with the volume collected determining how much operators are paid.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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